Ty Dillon threatens fellow NASCAR driver after All-Star Open race

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ty Dillon and Zane Smith built up some tension between themselves during All-Star Race festivities at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday night.

Dillon finished in third place in the All-Star Open, six spots ahead of Smith. Unfortunately, neither driver made it to the final All-Star Race as Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek finished first and second, respectively, and earned a shot to win the $1 million grand prize.

Dillon took issue with how Smith was driving and suggested it cost him a spot in the final race of the night. He was asked what he told Smith after the race.

“Coming off (Turn) 4, I think I gave him plenty of room, and he just doors me halfway down the straightaway. … There’s something about the younger guys in the sport now. They never had to deal with consequences,” he said, via Dirty Mo Media.

“So, what I told him was if he wrecks me again, I’m just gonna beat his a–.”

Smith responded in a post on X.

“Ain’t beating nobody’s a–,” he wrote.

The next race for the NASCAR Cup Series is the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night. It was one of the most anticipated races on the Cup Series schedule.

All eyes will be on Dillon and Smith to see if there’s any kind of retaliation.

Smith is ahead of Dillon in the points standings going into the race. He sits at 22nd, and Dillon is in 30th.

Christopher Bell won the NASCAR All-Star Race and secured the $1 million prize.