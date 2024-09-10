Tyreek Hill detention bodycam video leads to fiery reaction from Dolphins teammates

Miami Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey and offensive lineman Terron Armstead criticized Miami-Dade Police officers for how the Tyreek Hill detention was handled.

Miami-Dade Police released bodycam footage showing the intense moments from the start of the traffic stop officers initiated on Hill to the moment he was taken out of his vehicle, put on the ground and handcuffed.

Upon its release, the NFL world weighed in on the situation. Ramsey and Armstead expressed their displeasure.

“FIRE EM IMMEDIATELY! Mfs like them can’t have no type of power, they gotta go!” Ramsey wrote on X.

“That s— is crazy when you look at that body cam footage more than once! I notice some new bulls— every time smh,” he added.

Armstead added in a separate post, “Tyreek walked in the locker room just moments after this! His eyes were red filled with anger and pain! As he’s telling me what happened, I couldn’t do nothing but feel the pain of my brother!! Seeing this s— makes it even worse man! Completely unnecessary, completely sad!”

The Dolphins’ organization called for punishment of the officers involved in Hill’s detention.

“We are proud to have a strong and positive relationship with the Miami-Dade Police Department [MDPD] and other law enforcement agencies and recognize that the vast majority of officers do serve the community with the utmost character and desire to protect all citizens,” the team said in part. “However, as is on full display in the videos released tonight, there are some officers who mistake their responsibility and commitment to serve with misguided power.

“While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release this footage, we also urge them to take equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior.”

One officer involved in the detention was placed on “administrative duties,” Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said Sunday.

The lawyers for the officer spoke out Monday, demanding their client be reinstated.

“While we believe the decision to place our client on leave was premature, we respect Director Daniels’ call for a thorough review of the incident involving Mr. Tyreek Hill, a stance we fully support,” lawyers Ignacio Alvarez of ALGO Law Firm and Israel Reyes of the Reyes Law Firm said. “We urge all parties to refrain from making public statements that may misrepresent our client’s actions and mislead the public about Mr. Hill’s detainment.

“We call for our client’s immediate reinstatement, and a complete, thorough, and objective investigation, as Director Daniels has also advocated. Our client will not comment until this investigation is concluded and the facts are fully revealed.”

Earlier Monday, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association defended the officers involved, saying that Hill was being “uncooperative.”

The police union’s president, Steadman Stahl, said Hill was detained for “officer safety after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger.”

“Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on the scene, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs,” the statement read. “Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground.”

Stahl said Hill was issued two traffic citations and reminded those who happen to be involved with police officers to “obey lawful police commanders first and complain later.”

He added that “while we are confident in the actions that led to the stop of Mr. Hill, as with any investigation, we will wait for all the facts to come out, along with any explanation Mr. Hill may have for his actions that initiated this unfortunate incident.”

