Tyreek Hill disputes influencer claim that Dolphins star broke her leg during football drill: report

An attorney representing Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is denying allegations made by a social media influencer that the star wideout broke her leg during a football drill at his Florida home last summer, calling her recent lawsuit a “scare tactic.”

Sophie Hall claimed in a lawsuit filed in Broward County last week that Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her after the two were participating in a “friendly football lesson,” where Hall claimed to have “humiliated” the NFL player when she knocked him backward.

“Defendant Hill asked Ms. Hall to stand in a defensive line stance while he stood opposite her in an offensive lineman stance, ‘hiked’ the ball to the quarterback, and told her to rush him as if she wanted to chase the quarterback,” the lawsuit states.

“Ms. Hall did as instructed and on contact with the Defendant, caused Hill to be pushed backwards, garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the Defendant’s mother, sister, friend and trainer.”

Hill then allegedly “charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries” on a later play, leading to Hall’s injuries.

“The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation,” the lawsuit continued.

But an attorney representing the Dolphins star is disputing Hall’s allegations, stating that she tripped over a dog while participating in the practice session, causing her to fall and sustain an injury, according to an ESPN report.

Julius B. Collins told the outlet that he believes the lawsuit was filed to “generate bad publicity for Mr. Hill in an attempt to ‘scare tactic’ him into personally covering the cost of Ms. Hall’s medical bills.”

Collins also accused Hall’s counsel of purposefully omitting the information about the dog from her original complaint. According to ESPN, the complaint mentions that a dog had disrupted a drill, but did not say that it had caused Hall to fall.

Hill and Hall had met in May 2023 after she had bought a ticket for her 10-year-old son to attend Hill’s summer football camp in Boca Raton, Florida. Hill then messaged the woman on social media the next day and later shared his cellphone number with Hall and invited her to his home.

She visited his home the next month.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters at the NFL Combine on Wednesday that the team was aware of the allegations but could not comment further.

“We were in communication with NFL security, so I really can’t comment on anything of that until we get all our information and find out what happened. For us, Tyreek has been a good addition for us, but in terms of all the off-field stuff, we’ll have to get all the information before we can really comment on it.”

Fox News' Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

