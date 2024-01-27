Tyreek Hill fires ‘bonehead’ staffer who Dolphins star says mistakenly filed divorce papers

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Shortly after reports that Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro were heading toward a separation, the NFL star took to social media to push back against any suggestion that a divorce was on the horizon.

Multiple outlets reported that Hill filed a divorce petition in Broward County, Florida, on Monday. Fox News Digital confirmed the petition was filed.

However, on Tuesday, Hill responded to a report from the Sun Sentinel saying, “[B]oy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Later in the week, Hill unveiled further details surrounding the divorce paperwork, saying he “fired” people for what he described as a mistake.

Hill says he did not authorize anyone to file divorce papers on his behalf.

“Now a lot of people been in my business lately, me and (Keeta’s) business, and I just gotta say that it sucks, a lot of our stuff is public record, but behind closed doors a lot of people got fired too for just doing things without our yes,” the Miami Dolphins said during a Twitch live stream.

DOLPHINS’ TYREEK HILL DISCUSSES STATE OF HOME AFTER DEVASTATING FIRE: ‘IT’S DONE’

Hill then reiterated his decision to terminate the unarmed culprit.

“It sucks that me and my wife gotta go through that. Like yeah, public records says it and right now we’re in a spot of fixing it. I fired the f—ing bonehead that did that mistake. Now it sucks.”

Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot in November 2023 during the Dolphins’ bye week. The eight-time Pro Bowler also made it clear that he remains married to Vaccaro.

Hill’s year has gotten off to a turbulent start. Aside from the divorce paperwork filing issue, the All-Pro wide out’s Florida home caught on fire earlier this month.

On January 13, Hill and the Dolphins exited the playoffs in the wild-card round for a second consecutive year after the Chiefs handed Miami a 26-7 loss inside a frigid Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill did deliver another standout individual performance in 2023, finishing the season with a NFL-best 1,799 receiving yards. He now has more than 10,000 career receiving yards.

