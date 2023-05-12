Tyreek Hill, Micah Parsons trade friendly barbs on Twitter: ‘Just mad Kansas City is thriving without him’

Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons traded friendly barbs with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Twitter Friday, but one dig may have hit a little too close to home.

Parsons posted a picture to his social media thanking former Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth for training with him this week and helping him “grow as a player.”

“We will only grow from those who have accomplished what we seek,” Parsons added.

The message caught the attention of seven-time Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill, who seemingly mocked Parsons’ “motivational” tone.

But Parsons clapped back and warned him about the Cowboys’ Week 16 game against the Dolphins in Miami.

The two continued to engage in some friendly online trash-talking, but Parsons took a swipe at Hill over being traded by the Kansas City Chiefs before the start of last season.

“Cheetah just mad Kansas City is thriving without him and he is trying to bring Cowboys nation down with him!!” he said in a tweet. “He never been the same since he’s been in Miami! He’s started losing his mind! Maybe it’s the heat?!”

There does not appear to be genuine bad blood between the two star players with Parsons admitting, “You still one of my favorite players!!”

Hill will face his former team when the Dolphins and Chiefs head to Germany to play in one of the NFL’s five international games this season.

Hill spent the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City, where he won a Super Bowl and was selected to the Pro Bowl in every season.

After making the move to Miami, Hill racked up 1,710 receiving yards.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.