Tyreek Hill officially challenges US Olympic 100M gold medal winner Noah Lyles to race: ‘Sign the contract’

If you didn’t think Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was serious about racing Noah Lyles, the U.S. Olympic sprinter who won gold in the 100-meter final in Paris, he made things official on Sunday.

Hill posted above a video of Lyles speaking with former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, where he urged the sprinter to “sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race….”

Sharpe and Johnson brought up Hill recently, saying that he would beat Lyles in a race, to which the latter clapped back.

“I’m gonna put it like this: Tyreek is just chasing clout,” Lyles said. “Any time somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race him. If he really wanted to race people, he would’ve showed up like D.K. Metcalf. And the man raced in the 60 meters in the master’s division. The man dodges smoke. I don’t got time for that.”

Lyles is referring to Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks star receiver, participating in the USA Track & Field Golden Games three years ago, where he ran the 100-meter in 10.37. He came in eighth place, but many lauded his efforts after he said, “I think I did really well for myself.”

DOLPHINS’ TYREEK HILL CONFIDENT HE COULD BEAT NOAH LYLES IN SPRINT, TAKES SHOT AT GOLD MEDALIST OVER COVID

Hill, on the other hand, ran in the USATF Masters Indoor Championships last year in the 60-meter race, which he won. It was the first time Hill ran on a track in nine years.

After ripping Hill, Lyles said he would seriously consider a race with the Dolphins star if the proper channels are gone through.

“If he’s serious about it – if he’s truly serious about it and I’m not talking about you just talking on the internet and you not actually coming to me and talking to my agent and saying, ‘Let’s set something up.’ If you are serious about it, you’ll see me on the track,” he said.

Hill appears to be saying there’s a contract out there for a 50-yard dash, so the ball seems to be in Lyles’ court now.

The beef between Hill and Lyles began when the former made an appearance on the “Up and Adams” show, where he shot jabs at the “Fastest Man in the World” by mentioning the situation that occurred in Paris, where Lyles revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 after a poor showing in the 200-meter dash — his best event.

Lyles ended up winning bronze.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him,” Hill said. “Then he want to come out and pretend like he’s sick. I feel like that’s horseradish. For him to do that and say that, like we’re not world champions of our sport, let’s speak on what you know about and that’s track.

“I would beat Noah Lyles… I wouldn’t beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles. When I beat him, I’m going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business.”

Hill went to social media later to say he likes his chances to run in 2028 in the Los Angeles Olympics.

Hill ran track in high school, where his best 100-meter time was 10.19, while Lyles just won the event by photo finish at 9.79.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

