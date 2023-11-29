Tyreek Hill says this year’s Dolphins are better than Chiefs team he won Super Bowl with

Tyreek Hill knows exactly what it takes to win a Super Bowl, considering he won one four years ago.

Hill won the Lombardi Trophy as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, where he had nine catches for 105 yards.

Hill is now the favorite for the Offensive Player of the Year Award for perhaps the most explosive and creative offense in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami is 8-3, and despite all the hype around their offense, they still have a long way to go before they are placed in football lore forever. But HIll thinks it’s certainly possible.

“We got the perfect team to do it,” Hill told CBS Sports. The way our head coach prepares us each and every week, man, it’s next level. And he keeps each and every one of his guys in tune with the game plan and how we keep attention to detail each and every week. So it’s a beautiful thing to see the way we practice, the way we play for one another is something that I’ve never seen before in a team.”

In fact, Hill already thinks this Dolphins team is better than the team he won a Super Bowl with.

“I won a Super Bowl and I feel like this is probably the better team than when we won a Super Bowl back when I was on K.C.,” he said.

Hill currently leads the NFL with 1,324 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns – he’s on pace to set the record for the most receiving yards in a season.

The 29-year-old was traded from the Chiefs to Miami ahead of the 2022 season – despite losing arguably the best receiver in football, the Chiefs still managed to win Super Bowl LVII this past February. Miami made the playoffs, but were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills as third-string QB Skylar Thompson got the start thanks to injuries.

Miami currently leads the AFC East and is in fourth in the conference.

