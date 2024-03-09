Tyreek Hill shames rapper for filming his burning home on Instagram Live: ‘You’re supposed to be my neighbor’

Tyreek Hill’s 2024 did not get off to an ideal start.

Days before his Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the playoffs, his house erupted in flames.

A massive fire broke out at the All-Pro’s home, and Davie Fire Rescue later determined the fire was “unintentional, accidental,” sparked by a child playing with a lighter inside the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after arriving to the mansion in Southwest Ranches, roughly 23 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.

One of his neighbors is rapper Rick Ross, and he obviously had a pretty good view of the situation. Ross, though, took to Instagram Live to film the ordeal.

“Lil bro gonna have to build a new crib, it’s all good tho,” Ross said in the video, via the New York Post. “Dropped 10 [million] on this one, ya heard me? You build another one you feel me? Live it up.”

“God is great it’s unfortunate the house caught on fire across the street, but I checked with the firefighters, there was no one that was injured,” Ross said later. “Everybody was out of the house, the fire is under control. God bless the homie, you already know.”

Despite the well wishes, Hill said he can’t “f— with” his neighbor Ross anymore.

“First off I just wanna say, Rick Ross, bro, I can’t vibe with you now bro,” Hill said on the “Pivot Podcast” with Ryan Clark this week. “I can’t f–– with you no more bro.

“Rick Ross man. You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of come protect. You got my number bro. You get on Twitter, posting me all over Twitter, like, after what me and my family went through. You’re supposed to be the neighbor. The neighborhood hero!”

Ross wrote on Instagram that he was “not picking on” Hill, calling him his “homie.”

Hill told his teammates in an episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” his house was “done.”

“Smoke damage, fire damage, the whole upstairs is burnt down,” he said.

Hill purchased the seven-bedroom home in 2022 for an estimated $6.9 million.

