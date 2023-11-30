Tyreek Hill’s viral touchdown celebration prompted NFL to revoke cameraman’s credentials for rest of season

A 20-year-old junior from the University of Miami has been living the dream as a content creator for the NFL.

But he won’t be permitted on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

Tyreek Hill had one of the more talked about touchdown celebrations of the season last month when he grabbed Kevin Fitzgibbons’ phone and recorded himself doing a backflip.

Fitzgibbons says he was hired by the NFL last year to film all the Miami Dolphins‘ home games and is “best friends” with Hill.

Fitzgibbons, known online as kfitz, said Hill took his phone and “ran in the tunnel to send the clip to the NFL.”

Fitzgibbons called it “the coolest moment ever.”

“I seen the camera, and I just took it from him,” Hill said at the time. “He didn’t want me to take it from him. That’s my boy kfitz, man.”

But the celebration, Fitzgibbons says, resulted in him being “suspended for the remainder of the season, and possibly for good.”

“[The NFL] said regardless if I knew the celebration was coming or not, I still had to be disciplined and that I shouldn’t have jumped on the sidelines after the play,” Fitzgibbons said in an X post captioned “The journey continues…”

“One of the best moments of my life turned upside down in the matter of seconds.

“I get why the NFL had to make this decision and wish I could have done something to prevent it, but I’m thankful for the memory that Tyreek gave me. This was the greatest job in the world, and I never took a day for granted. I can’t thank the NFL enough for the opportunity. Whether it’s back with the NFL or starting a new sport, I just hope to get another chance at doing what I love.”

Hill was penalized for the celebration but wasn’t fined. The league posted the video on social media but later deleted it.

In an email to Fox News Digital, an NFL spokesperson confirmed that the league “pulled (Fitzgibbons’) gameday credentials for this season following his participation” in the celebration, but he was offered “the opportunity to continue collecting content on other projects.”

Asked if Fitzgibbons will have sideline access on game days beyond this season, the NFL replied, “Yes.”

The cameraman got support from Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White on Instagram.

“FREE MY GUY KFITZ MAN!” White said.

Fitzgibbons used to film his high school basketball team and posted videos online. He then met Hill, Saquon Barkley and other star athletes through networking on social media in 2020.

Fitzgibbons has said he “works for” Hill.