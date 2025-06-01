Tyrese Haliburton dunks on Ben Stiller after Pacers clinch NBA Finals berth with win over Knicks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrese Haliburton got the last laugh on Saturday night as he fired back at New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller on social media following Indiana’s Eastern Conference Finals victory.

Haliburton had 21 points, 13 assists and three steals as the Pacers won Game 6, 125-108. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 31 points and Obi Toppin had 18 points off the bench.

Haliburton and his other Pacers teammates entered the Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing all black, alluding to having a funeral for the Knicks and the series. He carried a black duffel bag with him as he walked through the arena’s corridor. Stiller had some words on X.

“Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY,” he wrote.

After the game, Haliburton fired back.

“Nah, was to pack y’all up,” Haliburton wrote.

It will be the first time the Pacers will compete in the NBA Finals since 2000, when the Reggie Miller and Rik Smits-led team ran into the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise has never won an NBA championship, but had three American Basketball Association titles before the merger.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle knows there’s still a major challenge ahead.

“This is no time to be popping champagne,” he said. “When you get to this point of the season, it’s two teams and it’s one goal. So it becomes an all or nothing thing and we understand the magnitude of it.”

The Pacers will meet the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals, starting on Thursday. The Thunder were the best team in the NBA all season long. Oklahoma City defeated Indiana in both matchups during the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.