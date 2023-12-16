Tyrus discusses NFL great’s recent take on Colin Kapernick’s decision to kneel: ‘That’s irresponsible’

Former professional wrestler and Fox News contributor Tyrus tackled multiple NFL hot topics during a recent appearance on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.”

One of the topics Tyrus touched on was Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens recent remarks about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s silent protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Owens shared his thoughts on how taking a knee during the national anthem prior to the kickoff of a football game sparked what he described as an unexpected firestorm.

“I never would have thought it would have created the firestorm that it has,” Owens said during a recent interview on “The Jason Lee Show.” “Never thought this guy would never step back on the football field because of that.”

Owens also spoke about his belief that the peaceful protest “shed light on” certain race relations within the United States.

“But it really shed light on really kinda how this would works and really how a lot of the White people see us. For so many years, we’ve tried to voice that, I mean, 400-plus something years we’ve been telling you these are some of the things that have been going on and it took . . . like I said, who would’ve thought that it took a knee to bring all of this back to life.”

Tyrus attempted to counter Owen’s by highlighting Kaepernick’s business relationship with Nike — an athletic footwear and apparel conglomerate co-founded by billionaire Phil Knight.

“White people are also the ones who supported him,” Tyrus said. “Who do you think was cutting those checks at Nike for him? Who do you think was giving him those opportunities to shoot documentaries? Who do you think adopted and raised him? White people!”

The retired pro wrestler also took aim at Kaepernick by suggesting the former NFL Pro Bowler was possibly ungrateful for the privileges that the U.S. can provide.

“(America allows us) to do things like play football, basketball, wrestle, sit on a show and get paid to give my opinion,” Tyrus said. “Whatever you’re born into (in other countries), that’s your fate. If you’re born into a bakery, and your father’s a baker, you’re going to be a baker.”

At 36, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played in the NFL since 2016.

The last time Kaepernick appeared to come close to making a football comeback was in 2019, when the league planned a private workout at the Atlanta Falcons’ training center. The workout was essentially scuttled when Kaepernick changed the venue at the last minute. The NFL then listed him as a no-show, but Kaepernick did have a workout at a high school about 44 miles from the Falcons’ headquarters.

At the time, the league claimed that representatives from 25 teams had been sent to the Falcons’ training grounds and that all 32 teams would have received video footage of the workout if it had taken place as originally planned. Representatives from at least seven NFL teams reportedly attended Kaepernick’s alternative showcase.

“I’m going to keep pushing,” Kaepernick told Sports Illustrated in July. “I’m going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I’ve had to show that, the feedback has always been positive.”

Shortly after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, Kaepernick reportedly told the New York Jets that he would be willing to play for the team.

