UCF receiver blows kiss to Oklahoma sideline while running for 86-yard touchdown

Javon Baker was feeling himself against the fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

The UCF wide receiver didn’t care one bit about how his Knights were huge underdogs going into Norman on Saturday, and he let the Sooners know as such.

On 2nd and 10 from their own 14-yard line, Baker caught a pass from John Rhys Plumlee at the 40 with no one around him, so he was able to take it to the house for an 86-yard score and give UCF a 17-14 lead.

But mid-run, he channeled his inner Tyreek Hill by looking over to the Sooners sideline on his left and blew them a kiss.

The taunt didn’t exactly fire up the Sooners immediately. Oklahoma were able to tie the game as the half ended with a field goal, but they opened up the second half with an interception, and UCF kicked two field goals, shutting out the Sooners in the third quarter.

Oklahoma took the lead, though, in the fourth, and after forcing a UCF punt, they extended their lead with another touchdown to go up 31-23 with 3:13 to go.

However, the Knights drove right down the field, and Rhys Plumlee found Baker for another score. But the Knights’ trick play on the two-point conversion failed, so Oklahoma held on for a 31-29 victory.

Baker finished with five receptions, two of them scores, for 134 yards, four yards of tying a career-high.

The Sooners moved to 7-0 on the season, surpassing their win total from last year, while UCF fell to 3-4, with all of their losses coming in conference play.