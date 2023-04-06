UConn charity receives $50K donation from underwear company after Dan Hurley wears lucky pair during title run

The UConn Huskies won the school’s fifth college basketball championship Monday night, defeating the San Diego State Aztecs, 76-56.

It was an incredible NCAA Tournament run for UConn, winning all six games by at least 13 points.

And head coach Dan Hurley wore the exact same outfit, all the way down to his underwear, for each win.

Hurley’s wife, Andrea, revealed to the New York Post before UConn’s game against Miami in the Final Four that her husband had been wearing the same pair of fire-breathing dragon underwear from MeUndies throughout the tournament.

“They’re like Underoos for adults,” she told the outlet.

On Monday, MeUndies announced a donation of $50,000 to the Husky Ticket Project, which provides “underprivileged members of the community with tickets to enjoy the UConn game day experience,” after Hurley wore his lucky “Mother of Dragon Boxers” during the tournament.

“When we learned that Coach Hurley’s lucky pair is his MeUndies, and how superstitious he was, we were inspired to find a fun way to support him, the team, and larger community,” MeUndies CEO Jonathan Shokrian said in a statement. “MeUndies makes the world’s most comfortable underwear and we’re happy to bring the Coach a much needed confidence boost when it matters most.”

The Huskies won their fifth championship in the past 24 years on Monday, the most by any college basketball program in that timeframe.

“This is a big deal,” Hurley said Tuesday. “The NCAA tournament is a big deal. Playing in the Final Four is a big deal. And obviously basketball is a big deal to the people of Connecticut. Men’s and women’s basketball, it’s the pro sports team of the state, and you just see the incredible pride that people have in their Huskies.”

Hurley took over the program in 2018, one year after UConn went 14-18 during the 2017-18 season.

The Huskies started the 2022-23 season unranked before going 25-8 during the season.

“We weren’t ranked going into the year, so we had the chip on our shoulder,” Hurley said. “We knew the level that we could play at, even through those dark times.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report