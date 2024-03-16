UConn coach Dan Hurley flips out in effort to get courtside St. John’s fan ejected

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Big East may not be what it used to be, but make no mistake, the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden still has its wild moments.

UConn are now in their first Big East title game for the first time since 2011, but getting to the final didn’t come without some fireworks.

The defending national champion Huskies faced St. John’s at MSG, one of the team’s home arenas, in the semifinals on Friday, and it didn’t take too long for Dan Hurley to get heated.

Less than 12 minutes into the first half, Hurley was urging referees to get a St. John’s fan sitting courtside ejected from the game.

Hurley told refs that the fan was “screaming in your face,” and asking them to “get him out of here.”

“I want that guy out,” Hurley said.

The ordeal occurred shortly after St. John’s coach Rick Pitino got a technical foul. As he was yelling at officials himself, he even told the fan in question to sit down.

The fan, ultimately, was not ejected, but he did see his Johnnies lose, 95-90.

Hurley is the son of coaching legend, Bob Hurley Sr., who was also sitting in the front row.

Despite the loss, a semifinal appearance may be enough for St. John’s to earn an at-large bid into March Madness. They will find out their fate this Sunday.

Meanwhile, UConn will face Marquette for the conference title. Marquette won the Big East last year but were eliminated in the second round of March Madness, while UConn went on a dominant run to win their fifth national championship since 1999.

