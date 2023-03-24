UConn refuses to stay in Vegas hotel after rooms filled with ‘dirt, vomit, and worse’: report

The UConn Huskies did not have a pleasant welcome to Las Vegas for the Sweet 16.

The Huskies were set to check into the Luxor hotel on Tuesday, a stay booked by the NCAA (as is the case with all teams in the tournament).

However, some rooms were reportedly filled with “dirt, vomit, and worse.”

The Huskies refused to stay in the hotel and promptly notified the NCAA, who then moved them to a “high-level hotel.”

“It’s not something we want to make a big deal out of,” athletic director David Benedict said, via CT Insider. “Everything worked out fine.”

The fourth-seeded Huskies have a date with No. 8 Arkansas at T-Mobile Center on Thursday night. The Razorbacks upset the defending champions, No. 1 Kansas, in the second round.

UConn defeated No. 13 Iona in the first round (Rick Pitino then bolted for St. John’s) and then beat No. 5 St. Mary’s in the Round of 32.