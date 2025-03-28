UConn star Paige Bueckers will enter 2025 WNBA Draft

UConn star Paige Bueckers will enter the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Bueckers, 23, was thought to have possibly foregone the 2025 draft, play in Unrivaled, and then declare for the draft in 2026. But Bueckers put those notions to bed and will enter the draft following the Huskies tournament run, she told ESPN.

Bueckers is expected to be one of the top picks, if not the No. 1 pick, in the draft. The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 selection.

The star point guard has been excellent throughout her college career.

As a freshman, Bueckers won the Naismith Award for best women’s college basketball player after averaging 20 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 assists per game. She also led the nation in 3-point percentage, making 46.4% of her 3-point attempts.

That season, she helped power the Huskies to the Final Four.

In her sophomore season, Bueckers was limited to just 17 games after she suffered a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear. She ended up coming back at the end of the year, helping the Huskies make it to the national championship game, where they lost to South Carolina.

Heading into her junior year, Bueckers tore her ACL during a summer workout. She missed the entire 2022-2023 season.

Bueckers returned to the court last season and didn’t skip a beat. She averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. She helped lead UConn back to the Final Four, where they lost to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa squad.

The Minnesota native hopes to win her first National Championship at UConn before turning pro.

This season, Bueckers has averaged 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.1 steals per game as she looks to propel her team to the National Championship.

The No. 2-seeded Huskies dominated No. 15 Arkansas State 104-34 and No. 10 South Dakota State 91-57 en route to the Sweet 16.

The Huskies will look to continue their tournament success when they play the No. 3-seeded Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

