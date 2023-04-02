UConn tops Miami in Final Four, will play San Diego State for national title

UConn jumped out to a nine-point lead to start their Final Four matchup against Miami and never really looked back as the Huskies defeated the Hurricanes 72-59.

The Huskies never gave up the lead in the game and led by as many as 20 points. The Huskies shot 49.1% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range, helping them get back to the national title game for the first time since 2014 when Kevin Ollie was roaming the sidelines.

UConn big man Adama Sanogo led the way for the Huskies with 21 pints and 10 rebounds. He had two blocks and an assist in addition to leading the game in scoring. Jordan Hawkins added 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting with four made free throws to his credit.

No other Huskies were in double figures.

Alex Karaban added eight points and nine rebounds. Tristen Newton had seven points, eight assists and five rebounds. Andre Jackson Jr. tallied six points and four assists.

UConn held Miami to just 32.3% from the field.

Isaiah Wong led the Hurricanes with 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting and Jordan Miller, who was perfect in the Elite Eight game against Texas, had 11 points and 10 rebounds. He was 4-of-10 from the field. Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier had eight points each. Omier stood out with seven rebounds.

The Huskies will now get back to the national title for the first time in nine years. In 2014, UConn won it all defeating Kentucky 60-54.

This time, UConn will be taking on the Cinderella upstart San Diego State. The Aztecs defeated Florida Atlantic in the Final Four and Creighton in the Elite Eight by one point in each game. Both games came down to buzzer-beating shots.

The Huskies will be looking for their fifth title in the program’s history.