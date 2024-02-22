UConn’s Dan Hurley gets into heated confrontation with Creighton fans after upset loss

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Creighton Bluejays stunned the men’s college basketball world on Tuesday night when they put together an upset of No. 1 UConn 85-66 for the program’s first-ever win over a top-ranked team.

As Creighton fans began to storm the court in Omaha, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley was walking toward the locker room when a video showed him getting into a heated confrontation with one person.

Hurley appeared to tell a fan he was going to “knock you out.”

Another voice was heard over the video, saying, “Welcome to Omaha!”

The Huskies saw its 14-game winning streak end three days after it topped then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points. For its efforts, UConn was a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press poll heading into the week. It was the first time this season that any team was ranked No. 1 unanimously.

“It kind of felt like we just ran into a buzz saw there,” Hurley said.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME ENDS IN ALL-OUT BRAWL AT HANDSHAKE LINE

Creighton led by as much as 23 points with 10 minutes left in the game before UConn tried to scratch its way back and cut the deficit to 10. The defending national champions were eventually held scoreless on five consecutive possessions leading to the upset victory.

“We played a really good game and we beat an incredible team, a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “But we’re pretty good as well.”

UConn fell to 24-3 with the loss and 14-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton improved to 20-7 on the year and 10-6 in the Big East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

