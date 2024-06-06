UConn’s Geno Auriemma says Caitlin Clark is ‘being targeted’ by her fellow WNBA stars

It’s tough to get a true answer about whether Caitlin Clark is, in fact, hated throughout the WNBA.

Arguments have flowed constantly — big names in the league say it’s far from the truth, while those outside think it’s quite obvious she is.

Well, Geno Auriemma coached against Clark during her NCAA days, including in this year’s Final Four, and he says that while some of the issues facing Clark are de facto rookie hazing, she is also “being targeted.”

“Every rookie has to go through the growing pains of being a professional basketball player,” Auriemma told the CT Insider. “And the more attention you get, and today’s world attention is No. 1 and attention brings money. So is she facing the rookie challenge, the rookie hardships that are inherent with being a rookie? Yes. She’s also being targeted.”

Simply put, Auriemma is in the camp of Charles Barkley and LeBron James — other WNBA players are jealous.

“I don’t remember when (Michael) Jordan came into the league, guys looking to go out and beat him up. I don’t remember when (Larry) Bird and Magic (Johnson) came in the league and elevated the NBA, I don’t remember them getting targeted and getting beat up just because of who they were and the attention they we’re getting,” Auriemma said.

“And I’ve never heard one of them say, ‘Hey, why didn’t you do this when we were playing?’ Because nobody felt like it. It wasn’t the time. Appreciate the fact that now’s the time. I get it. I get it. It’s long overdue. Why are you blaming that kid? It’s not her fault because you would trade places with her in a minute, but you are not there. You’re not her. So, you’re (complaining) that she’s getting what she’s getting?”

Chennedy Carter, who had a flagrant foul against Clark this past weekend, ripped Clark on social media, saying she isn’t much of a star without a three-point shot. Angel Reese also seemingly ripped her last week, but her mother claimed that was not the case.

Barkley called WNBA veterans “petty” in regard to Clark, while James said Clark should be “celebrated.”

“That should be celebrated, and it’s because of Caitlin Clark. Don’t get it twisted. Don’t get it f—ed up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA,” James said.

Clark is averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 35.7% from the floor (29.7% from deep) in 11 games this season.

