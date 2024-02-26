UFC fan knocked out in massive brawl at Mexico City event

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

UFC Fight Night in Mexico City produced more than just knockouts inside the octagon on Saturday night.

Video captured a massive brawl in the stands, where one UFC fan was knocked out cold during the fight with fellow spectators.

It’s unknown what started the fight, but everyone in Arena CDMX was locked in as several fans started throwing punches.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One of the fighters in the stands had his guard down as the fight seemed to be winding down, but his “opponent” tossed a left hook that landed square on his cheek, sending him flying to the ground.

The fan eventually stood up again, but he was wobbling as the fight began to stop.

During the fight, there’s no sign of security trying to step in and stop the brawl. UFC President Dana White commented on that aspect of the situation.

UFC’S IAN GARRY CALLS OUT COLBY COVINGTON, VOWS TO BEAT HIM IN FRONT OF TRUMP

“The crazy thing about that fight [is], when that fight broke out, it felt like it kept going forever,” White said after the event. “I ran over there, and I was watching it. Nobody stopped it. I was waiting for security to come in. They just let them go until it was over. That’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen.”

White doesn’t feel it’s a bad look on his brand that the fight went to its conclusion.

“I don’t think it’s a bad look for the UFC. It happened and that was the end of that. I think after everybody else saw that s—, nobody else wanted to try that again. No security. The fight just went on until the fight was over. I’ve never seen any s— like that in my life. Crazy.”

For the event itself, Mexicans Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez were part of the co-main event that White put together.

Rodriguez wasn’t able to win his match against Brian Ortega, who made him submit in the third round. Rodriguez had previously won against Ortega via technical knockout, but Ortega got his revenge this time around.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Moreno, he fell to Brandon Royval by split decision after five rounds.