UFC fighter makes Trump prediction after former president’s Joe Rogan podcast appearance

UFC bantamweight fighter Aiemann Zahabi made a prediction about the U.S. presidential election after Republican candidate Donald Trump appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Trump sat with Rogan for more than three hours to discuss everything from his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, to his policies and outer space.

Meanwhile, Harris held a rally in Houston and received an endorsement from musical artist Beyoncé.

Zahabi, who responded to a post on X comparing Trump and Rogan to Beyoncé and CNN, made his prediction.

“Trump wins easily after that podcast,” he wrote on X.

Zahabi is 5-2 in his UFC career since he made his debut in February 2017. He last fought Javid Basharat and won via unanimous decision. He’ll make a return to the Octagon Nov. 2 at UFC Fight Night against Pedro Munhoz.

He’s not among the top 15 contenders for the bantamweight title just yet. Merab Dvalishvili is the belt holder.

After speaking with Rogan, Trump made a delayed appearance in Michigan for a late-night rally.

Trump spoke in Traverse City as Israeli fighter jets were bombarding Iranian military targets and Harris was at her rally in Houston with Beyoncé.

“You know where she is tonight?” Trump asked the crowd. “She’s out partying. So, Israel is attacking. We’ve got a war going on, and she’s out partying. At least we’re working to make America great again. That’s what we’re doing. Kamala, Kamala, she’s the worst president in the history of our country.”

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

