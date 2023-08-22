UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there’s only 2 genders: ‘There is no between’

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed in a recent interview that he was confused by the all-gender restrooms he encountered during a visit to a California coffee shop.

After interviewer Patrick Bet-David asked him how many genders he has in Russia, Nurmagomedov told the story of his recent experience.

“I see only women and men. There is no between,” he said. “Maybe kids. This is like, it’s crazy.”

“First time in my life, couple weeks ago, I was in California [at a coffee shop], I was like, I really wanted to go the bathroom. I was like, ‘Can I go to the bathroom?’ … Two bathrooms, all gender, all gender – I was like, ‘What is this? Where do I have to go?'”

“First time I see it, I stop for like five seconds, and I’m like, ‘Where’s woman, where’s man?’ I knocked on the door … anybody inside? I don’t know, man.”

Nurmagomedov, who is from Sildi, which has a population of about 208, said he grew up in a very traditional household.

“I grew up in a very traditional place. It was a very traditional family. I am very happy with this. I’m from big mountains and only have two genders.”

Nurmagomedov retired from the Octagon after he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend and unify the UFC Lightweight Championship. He was 29-0 in his career.

Later, he bought the Russia-based Gorilla Fighting Championship mixed martial arts promotion and renamed it Eagle Fighting Championship. They recently put on Eagle FC 53 in Yakutsk, Russia.