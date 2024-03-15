UFC legend Mark Coleman speaks from hospital bed after saving parents from house fire: ‘I’m so lucky’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

UFC legend Mark Coleman was “breathing on his own” after he was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation following a house fire in Ohio from which he rescued his parents.

Coleman’s daughter, Kenzie, posted a video on the retired MMA fighter’s Instagram page showing family members coming into the hospital bed to greet him. Coleman was hooked up to a few machines monitoring his health and had a raspy voice but was sitting up and responsive.

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” he said with tears streaming down his eyes. “I swear to God, I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive.

“I had to make a decision. I got out of my room and to the door. It was horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside. I went back there and got ‘em. I got ‘em. I can’t believe it. I got ‘em, but I couldn’t find Hammer (the pet dog).”

Kenzie wrote a heartfelt message in the caption.

“God is good. Miracles do happen. Our dad is breathing on his own. We still have a long road ahead of us but we are truly thankful. We want to thank you all for the love and support from the bottom of our hearts,” the caption read.

Morgan Coleman announced that her father was hospitalized after the fire in Toledo.

“He managed to carry both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save Hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act,” she wrote.

“Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest (and) bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply.

“Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life.”

Mark Coleman, a Fremont, Ohio, native, represented the U.S. in the 1992 Olympics and joined the UFC in its infancy. He became the first UFC Heavyweight Champion with a submission victory over Dan Severn at UFC 12 in 1997.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.

