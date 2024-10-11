UFC President Dana White slams Kamala Harris after Colbert appearance: ‘This clip should scare EVERYONE’

UFC President Dana White is warning voters that Vice President Kamala Harris is “in way over her head,” pointing to her recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” when Harris appeared to dodge a question about how her presidency would differ from that of the current administration.

White, a staunch supporter of former President Trump, posted his message on social media Thursday and included a video of the vice president responding to a question about what “major changes” she would bring with her to the White House.

“Sure, well I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” Harris responded. “So, that would be one change in terms of … but also I think it’s important to say with 28 days to go, I’m not Donald Trump.

“And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president, it is about — frankly, I love the American people, and I believe in our country.

“I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we have aspirations, we have dreams. We have incredible work ethic. And I just believe that we can create and build upon the success we’ve achieved in a way that we continue to grow opportunity and, in that way, grow the strength of our nation.”

White responded to the clip, saying Harris is “incapable of putting a sentence together without a teleprompter.”

“I don’t like to post a lot of political content, but this clip should scare EVERYONE,” he said in a post on X.

“She is the sitting VP and running for President of the United States. She is incapable of putting a sentence together without a teleprompter and even she appears to know she is in way over her head. This election is very important and this along with the many other clips of her attempting to answer questions should SCARE THE S— OUT OF YOU!!!”

Over the summer, White introduced Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he praised Trump as the “toughest, most resilient human being” he’s met in his life.

“I know he wants what’s best for the American people — all American people,” White said. “I know he’s running for president to save our American dream. I’m living the American dream, and I know the American dream is very real. Whether you were born in this country or came here from someplace else, this is the last real land of opportunity.

“I know President Trump is fighting to save the American dream, and that’s what’s at stake in this election.”

