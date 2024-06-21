UFC star Conor McGregor reveals injury that postponed his return to the octagon

Conor McGregor’s heavily anticipated UFC return was postponed because of a broken toe.

UFC President Dana White confirmed last week that McGregor’s fight against Michael Chandler in UFC 303 later this month was off following speculation that the matchup was already in jeopardy after McGregor’s news conference in Dublin on June 3 was abruptly canceled the day of the event.

McGregor shared an update on social media not long afterward, saying he was forced to pull out after sustaining an undisclosed injury.

But on Friday, he revealed that a “lapse in concentration” during a training session led to him breaking his toe.

“Man we were so f—ing super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take,” he wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram. “We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean.”

“It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor,” he continued.

“The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back.”

McGregor last fought in 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg during the fight.

