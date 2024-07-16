UFC star Conor McGregor says Trump should be on yacht but is ‘running for the love of his country’

UFC star Conor McGregor was among those who reacted to the attempted assassination of former President Trump on Saturday during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

McGregor wrote in a post on X that Trump should be on a yacht somewhere enjoying life instead of running for president, but he is “spitting out bullets.”

“A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses,” McGregor wrote. “But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States.”

McGregor’s post sparked a reaction from Michael Chandler. The two were set to fight at UFC 303 after a longstanding rivalry that culminated into them being coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” series and exchanging words on social media. The fight was called off at the last minute.

“We stand united on this one…” he responded.

Chandler also posted two images from the campaign rally shooting, showing Trump on the ground being protected by Secret Service members and another showing the bloodied former president shouting “fight” to rallygoers in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

UFC President Dana White, who is reportedly set to speak at the Republican National Convention, also offered praise of Trump.

“I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot,” White wrote on Instagram Saturday. “I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy.

“This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD A– on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!”

The would-be assassin was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, and a federal investigation was launched in the hours after the shooting.

McGregor, Chandler and White were far from the only sports figures who had Trump in their thoughts.

Evan Elder, a UFC fighter, lent his thoughts and prayers to Trump after his fight in Denver.

“I heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump. I’m glad that man is OK – long live Trump, let’s go baby. Trump 2024!” he said after his victory to applause.

