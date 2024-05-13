UFC star Derrick Lewis moons crowd, throws cup at media after knockout win

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

UFC star Derrick Lewis gave the crowd at St. Louis a bit more than they bargained for on Saturday night after he defeated Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round of their fight.

Lewis knocked out Nascimento for his 28th career mixed martial arts victory. He then proceeded to strip off his shorts and waved them at a fallen Nascimento. He then mooned the crowd and later threw his protective cup at the media sitting near the octagon.

He said after the fight the cup throw was intentional.

“You know, because y’all boys always talking s—,” Lewis said, via MMA Fighting. “Every now and then I’ve got to throw y’all under the bus like y’all do me. ‘Oh, Derrick don’t got it anymore! Blah blah blah!’ Mmhmm.”

Lewis admitted he wanted to wait a bit longer to put on the attack, but he pounced at the opportunity.

“I was really waiting for the fifth round then explode on him, but the opportunity was there,” Lewis said. “He didn’t let me catch my breath, that’s why I had to finish him. I was trying to catch my breath, then wait it out.”

Lewis was 12th in the heavyweight rankings and is likely to move up after his latest win.

Jon Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion. Tom Aspinall is the interim champion. Ciryl Gane is second in the rankings.