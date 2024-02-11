UFC star Sean Strickland calls Machine Gun Kelly a ‘weird dude’ during heated confrontation

UFC champion Sean Strickland had an eventful Friday in Las Vegas.

He started the day by leaving Jake Paul bloodied after a sparring match. A few short hours later, Strickland engaged in a separate altercation with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Strickland attended the star-studded Power Slap event at Durango Casino & Resort. A video captured by Inside Fighting, shows Strickland confronting the Grammy-nominated artist and at one point describing him as a “weirdo.”

Strickland also appeared to insult Kelly’s clothing.

Strickland eventually walked away but took a moment to shout back at MGK saying, “I don’t know who the f— that guy is. I’m easy to find, vampire man.” The altercation appeared to remain strictly verbal.

Strickland took to social media Friday night and hinted that he had had some sort of exchange with Kelly.

“I almost hit a vampire tonight… lol!” Strickland wrote. “They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope a– name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!?”

UFC CEO Dana White was later asked about the altercation between Strickland and Kelly.

“You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings,” White said following a notable (and laughter-inducing) pause. “You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans.”

Strickland later went on a social media rant, eventually taking aim at MGK’s fiancée and actress Megan Fox. Strickland questioned Fox’s decision to be in a relationship with Kelly.

Strickland’s January bout at UFC 297 to defend his UFC middleweight title ended in a split decision defeat to Dricus du Plessis.

