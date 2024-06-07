UFC’s Dana White claims Power Slap league’s social media popularity surpasses any other sport

UFC President Dana White seems optimistic about his upstart slap fighting promotion Power Slap.

Although the promotion is still in its infancy, White believes its popularity has already surpassed virtually every other sports league or franchise.

White made the claim during a recent appearance on comedian Andrew Schulz’s “Flagrant” podcast, when he mentioned the growth of Power Slap, saying it has “more followers than every professional sport and every professional sports team.”

Schulz challenged White on the claim, asking, “Even more than Real Madrid and these soccer teams?”

White doubled down on his position.

“I would say yes,” White proclaimed.

Real Madrid is one of the most popular sports franchises in the world, boasting 50.8 million followers on X, formerly Twitter. The team plays in what is widely considered the most popular sport on the planet — soccer. Real Madrid competes in LaLiga, the top men’s professional soccer division in the Spanish league system.

By comparison, Power Slap’s verified X account had just over 40,000 followers as of Thursday. That figure pales in comparison to the WNBA’s X account, which has more than 886,000 followers.

The WNBA has seen a sharp rise in popularity over the past several months as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others entered the league.

The Buffalo Bisons, a Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have more than 57,000 followers on X. But Power Slap’s Instagram following is considerably stronger. The league boasts 3.9 million followers on that platform.

Elsewhere, the NFL has 14.2 million followers on TikTok, which further works against White’s assertions.

White founded Power Slap in 2022 and launched the promotion the following year.

