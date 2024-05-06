UFC’s Dana White flames Netflix for only getting 60 seconds to roast Tom Brady

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

UFC president Dana White roasted Netflix during Sunday night’s Tom Brady special.

White was among the major names in the audience who received a chance to take loving shots at the seven-time Super Bowl winner. He appeared to be perturbed that he only received 60 seconds to make his mark.

Tony Hinchcliffe, who hosts “Kill Tony,” brought his show to the Netflix special and did a segment called “Kill Tommy.” It was then when White got a chance to take a shot at Brady. However, the UFC president put Netflix in a headlock first.

“Let me get into this real quick,” White started. “It p—es me off. I flew all the way out here and you guys give me 60 seconds? My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you liberal f—s?”

White then launched into some jokes about Brady and comedian Jeff Ross.

UFC renewed its deal with Anheuser-Busch in October after Bud Light’s controversy with its ambassador partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The company made Anheuser-Busch its official beer sponsor, replacing Modelo.

“These guys employ 65,000 Americans, thousands of vets they employ. They spend over $700 million a year with U.S. farmers, you know, buying their crops for their product. And there’s many, many other reasons that I did this,” White told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his radio show at the time. “Where I sit personally with my core values and I felt like the core values of the UFC, even though we’re a global sport, and we have fighters from all over the world.

“This is an American company. And I love this country and this is more about me being aligned with somebody who is a sponsor of the UFC and somebody I’m going to work with every day.”

White alluded to the backlash Bud Light previously received by saying fans “might not love” every business decision that is made by either UFC or Anheuser-Busch but insisted “it wasn’t a tough decision at all.”

“This is more about core values to me than anything else,” White added.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

