UFC’s Dana White praises Trump after assassination attempt: ‘American bad a–‘

UFC President Dana White posted about former President Trump in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania.

White, who is reportedly set to speak at the Republican National Convention, posted an iconic image of a bloodied Trump being escorted offstage following the shooting and called him an “American bad a–.”

“I’m on a plane right now flying to Italy and my phone has been blowing up with text messages from people informing me @realdonaldtrump was shot,” White wrote on Instagram Saturday. “I am absolutely SICK to my stomach and in complete shock. I still don’t know how bad it is or if he’s ok. But @mickmaynard2 just sent me this picture and I’m praying President Trump is 100% healthy.

“This image perfectly reflects EXACTLY the man I know Donald Trump to be. He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD A– on this planet. I hope the weak coward that shot him gets what he deserves, and I can’t WAIT to stand up on stage with him on Thursday and introduce him at the Republican National Convention and tell the WORLD exactly the character of the friend and man I KNOW!!”

The would-be assassin was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks and a federal investigation was launched in the hours after the shooting.

White was far from the only sports figure who had Trump in their thoughts.

Evan Elder, a UFC fighter, lent his thoughts and prayers to Trump after his fight in Denver.

“I heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump. I’m glad that man is OK – long live Trump, let’s go baby. Trump 2024!” he said after his victory to applause.

