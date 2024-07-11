UFC’s Dana White to precede Donald Trump’s nomination acceptance at Republican National Convention: report

Dana White has long spoken of his friendship with former President Donald Trump, and his support will be loud very soon.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the UFC president is set to give a speech at next week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Not only will White speak, but the WSJ says White’s speech will come right before Trump’s, where he will accept the GOP nomination for this year’s election.

Trump has been spotted at numerous UFC events over the years. Most recently, he was at UFC 302 in Newark for the Islam Makhachev-Dustin Poirier bout, just two days after he was found guilty on all counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Prior to that, he was at UFC 299 in Miami, just hours after a rally in Georgia where he gave White praise.

“Dana White has done a great job. I hope he doesn’t run for office against me. He’s done a fantastic job. It’s an easier business than politics,” Trump said at the March 9 rally.

“It’s the closest thing I can see really reflective of the election process that we have in this country, the UFC fights. That may be a little tamer than the election business,” he joked.

Trump took in four UFC events last year, including UFC 287 (also in Miami) and UFC 296 (in Las Vegas) to watch Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, respectively, who have both shown their support for Trump. Both fighters lost their respective bouts.

He also went to UFC 290 in Las Vegas and UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

White spoke at several Trump rallies in 2020 as well as the 2016 RNC in Cleveland.

