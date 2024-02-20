UFC’s Ian Garry calls out Colby Covington, vows to beat him in front of Trump

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ian Garry picked up an enormous victory at UFC 298 against welterweight opponent Geoff Neal and moved up four spots in the division rankings to No. 6.

Garry now has his sights set on Colby Covington – the former interim welterweight champion who sits at No. 5 in the latest UFC rankings. Though no fight has been set for the two competitors, Garry vowed he would beat him in front of his friend, former President Trump.

“All the s— he will have said leading up to that fight, I’ll talk to him when I beat the f— out of him in that Octagon,” Garry said Monday on “The MMA Hour.” “If Trump’s in attendance, I will drag Colby in front of Trump and I will beat the mouth off and say, ‘This is what you created. This is MAGA.’”

Garry vowed to “silence” Covington and “hit him so hard he never speaks again.” He predicted Covington would go back to Miami and “re-think his life choices.”

No fight has officially been set.

The 26-year-old Irishman whose nickname is “The Future” is undefeated in his professional MMA career.

He made his UFC debut in November 2021 and defeated Jordan Williams via knockout. He continued his winning ways against Darian Weeks five months later with a unanimous decision. He also has wins over Gabriel Green, Kenan Song, Daniel Rodriguez and Neil Magny.

Four of his seven UFC wins came via decision. Against Neal, he won via split decision.

Covington, who is known to talk a ton of trash to his opponents, is a Trump supporter. The former president has been seen cheering the fighter cageside at several events. Covington is 17-4 in MMA and 12-3 in the UFC.

He has yet to respond to Garry’s call out.

