UFC’s Sean Strickland rips Bud Light in vulgar post, says he is the ‘definition of America’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Anheuser-Busch found itself in some heat when one of their marketing strategies was to have transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney on cans of Bud Light.

The stunt resulted in a decrease in sales amid boycotts and viral videos of people, including Kid Rock, shooting at cans and boxes of the drink.

However, during all the backlash, UFC inked a deal with the brand to make Bud Light its official beer sponsor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

UFC fighter Sean Strickland, though, is not bowing down to who pays his checks.

Strickland has been outspoken against the LGBT community in the past. In 2022, he said he would have “failed as a man” if he had a gay son.

Back in January, a reporter took him to task for that comment. Strickland then asked the reporter if he was gay, if he had a son who was gay and whether he wanted a grandkid. The reporter said he was not gay, and it would not be a problem if he had a grandson or not. Strickland replied that the reporter was “a weak f—ing man.”

On Monday, Strickland kept up his act.

“I’m so sick of these c—s. Even budlight. I’m the definition of America…” he posted on X. “yet I’m the bad guy because I believe in two genders? I am the majority. They force feed your kids f—ing pride flags. I just wanna fight back a little…”

UFC STAR SEAN STRICKLAND CALLS MACHINE GUN KELLY A ‘WEIRD DUDE’ DURING HEATED CONFRONTATION

Appearing on “The Sean Hannity Show,” Dana White said his decision to partner with Anheuser-Busch “was the furthest thing about money.”

“These guys employ 65,000 Americans, thousands of vets they employ. They spend over $700 million a year with U.S. farmers, you know, buying their crops for their product. And there’s many, many other reasons that I did this,” White told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his radio show. “Where I sit personally with my core values and I felt like the core values of the UFC, even though we’re a global sport, and we have fighters from all over the world. This is an American company. And I love this country and this is more about me being aligned with somebody who is a sponsor of the UFC and somebody I’m going to work with every day.”

White alluded to the backlash Bud Light previously received by saying fans “might not love” every business decision that is made by either UFC or Anheuser-Busch, but he insisted “it wasn’t a tough decision at all.”

After Strickland’s rant in January, White said he refused to give any of his employees a “leash,” citing “free speech.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To control what people say and to tell people what to believe – I don’t tell any other f—ing human being what to say, what to think and there’s no leashes on any of them,” he said. “It’s ridiculous to say I give somebody a leash. Free speech, brother. People can say whatever they want and they can believe whatever they want.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.