UFL suspends Samson Nacua, brother of Rams star Puka Nacua, after slapping fan in stands

The United Football League announced Tuesday that Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua, the brother of Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, has been suspended without pay for one game after getting into an altercation with a fan.

Video went viral over the weekend showing Nacua slapping a St. Louis Battlehawks fan in the face following the Panthers’ game on the road at The Dome at America’s Center.

Nacua will not be able to play against the DC Defenders on May 4.

Also, as part of the suspension, the UFL announced Samson agreed to participate in community service events arranged by the league.

It remains unclear what the fan said to Nacua that led to the physical reaction. The league said it was investigating the situation when video came out.

Adonis Alexander, Nacua’s teammate, was also with him during the altercation, though he didn’t seem to be involved. Instead, he simply pointed at the fan after Nacua slapped him, and they walked off the field together.

Nacua played for Utah and BYU during his college career, the latter of which his star younger brother attended as well. He caught 82 passes for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns in 45 games with the Utes before transferring to BYU for the 2021 season.

There, Nacua hauled in 21 catches for 329 yards and three scores.

Nacua tried to break onto a roster in the NFL following his college career, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, but never stuck. He played for the UFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers before joining the Panthers in 2024.

This season, Nacua has tallied seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

