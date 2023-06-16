Umpire ejects 3 Rangers members during bizarre altercation following questionable strikeout

Here’s something you don’t see every day in baseball: Three different people on a single team ejected in the matter of seconds.

The bizarre situation came in a game between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, where Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected for arguing with an umpire and second baseman Marcus Semien and pitching coaching Mike Maddux followed him just moments later.

It all stemmed from Semien’s at-bat in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Angels leading, 3-2, with a runner on third base and one out. The scenario is a big one for Semien, as getting a hit or simply putting it in play could score the run to tie the ballgame.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With a 3-2 count, Semien tried to check his swing on a changeup from Angels reliever Chris Devenski that found the dirt. While home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez didn’t get the call that Semien had gone around, which would result in a strikeout, first base umpire Ramon De Jesus thought he did.

Semien was quick to look at De Jesus on his way back to the dugout, motioning that he needed his eyes checked. But it was Bochy that started to act livid when the inning ended, as his chat with De Jesus turned into his ejection.

But De Jesus got a bit happy tossing people, as Semien’s conversation with him led to an ejection. And Maddux simply wanted to get in on the fun as well, voicing his frustrations, which led to another early exit.

RANGERS ACE JACOB DEGROM UNDERGOES RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY TO REPAIR TORN UCL

All three headed for the clubhouse and to make matters worse, the Angels scored two more runs to pad their lead in the top of the eighth inning.

Ezequiel Duran ended up replacing Semien at second base in the game.

Facing an AL West rival will always get the blood flowing, but the Rangers aren’t desperate for wins right now like they were last season.

Texas is enjoying a lead in the division at 42-25 after finishing the 2022 campaign 68-94, as their team from pitching to hitting underperformed.

Now, players like Semien and Corey Seager, who got big contracts in free agency, are producing on both sides of the diamond. Semien is hitting .283 with a .822 OPS despite his 0-for-3 night against the Angels.

Seager has been one of the best players in baseball with a .349 average and 1.043 OPS as well.

On the pitching side of things, the Rangers had the sixth-best ERA (3.80) and tied-for-second-best WHIP (1.20) entering Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But the devil’s advocate would say that every win counts, and Semien wanted to come through for his team. De Jesus didn’t think he did, and two of his coaches followed him down the tunnel to the clubhouse.