UNC employees ‘not loving the Bill Belichick experience,’ longtime Boston reporter says

It’s no secret Bill Belichick runs a tight ship, but his style is apparently rubbing some people in Chapel Hill the wrong way.

Belichick, who turned 73 Wednesday, took the UNC football coaching job in December after the Tar Heels moved on from Mack Brown.

The 2024 football season was Belichick’s first away from the sideline in nearly 50 years. He had some interviews but never got a job and eventually took the season off, other than some media appearances.

Belichick has been on the job for about five months, and, according to one reporter who covered Belichick with the New England Patriots, some “everyday employee[s]” aren’t fond of what’s going on.

“From rumblings I heard — and this is not recent, and this a month or two ago — they’re not loving the Bill Belichick experience. If you’re an everyday employee down there, which is probably what a lot of the people here in 2000 felt when Bill came aboard and said, ‘I don’t know if I like this,’ it’s uncomfortable,” Tom Curran said on WEEI this week.

Curran’s report came after The Athletic highlighted some “notable takeaways” from Belichick’s tenure, including treating the program like an NFL team and his 24-year-old girlfriend involvement in operations.

The Athletic recently obtained emails in which Hudson showed concern about fans attacking Belichick and his personal life. Belichick also asked UNC employees that Hudson be copied on emails.

Belichick reportedly kept tabs on some NFL jobs before taking the UNC gig, including the New York Jets. It was also reported Tom Brady and Belichick shared somewhat of an interest, but nothing ever materialized.

