UNC fan pulls off perfect troll job over Duke amid Blue Devils’ ACC Tournament loss

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The North Carolina Tar Heels now lead the season series over Duke, 3-0.

This one won’t pop up on the scoreboard, but a UNC fan deserves a ton of credit for a perfectly executed troll job.

Duke entered the ACC Tournament as the No. 2 seed, behind only the Tar Heels, whom they lost to in both of their meetings during the regular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Blue Devils earned a bye right into the quarterfinals, where they met No. 10 N.C. State after they won in the first two rounds.

Duke was an 11.5-point favorite, but the Wolfpack have tapped into their 1983 selves all along, and Jim Valvano would certainly be proud.

N.C. State won the game, 74-69, to, forgive us, survive and advance to the semifinals (they upset No. 3 Virginia after a wild buzzer-beater forced overtime).

The Wolfpack faced the Tar Heels in the final, with UNC defeating No. 9 Florida State and No. 4 Pitt.

But a Tar Heel fan took the opportunity to mess with Duke one more time.

In a seat right behind ESPN’s broadcasters, a fan wearing a shirt with a picture of Kyle Filipowski tripping Harrison Ingram and writing on his phone, “WHERE’S DOOK?”

The fan wound up getting a taste of his own medicine, as N.C. State upset UNC, 84-76, to win the ACC Tournament,

Duke very likely could have earned a No. 1 seed in March Madness had they made a run (perhaps they needed to win) in the ACC Tournament, but their fate is now certainly up in the air.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It now remains to be seen where UNC and N.C. State will be ranked, but this upset surely shakes things up for March Madness.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.