Undrafted rookie quarterback from DII school vying for Bears backup job: ‘Everything’s open right now’

P.J. Walker, Nathan Peterman and Tyson Bagent are vying to be the backup quarterback for Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields, and coach Matt Eberflus suggested the undrafted free agent might have the inside track.

Eberflus said he liked what he saw from Bagent in the team’s 24-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Saturday night and floated the possibility of him being listed at No. 2 on the depth chart to start the 2023 season.

“I think everything’s open right now. I really do,” Eberflus said, via Pro Football Talk. “You never put a ceiling on any player. You’ll see guys, they get into a game, and they start rising up.”

When pressed, Eberflus doubled down.

“Everything’s open right now,” he added. “Everybody can look at the roster and see who’s in a competition. Those are all going to be open. If you close your mind off to that, then you might be missing on something. So, you have to let it play itself out.”

Walker and Peterman are the veterans in the group, while Bagent is trying to make a name for himself.

Bagent played football at Division II Shepherd University. He was an Associated Press Division II All-American and played in the Senior Bowl in 2022. He passed for 4,580 yards and 41 touchdowns last season and had 5,000 passing yards and 53 touchdown passes in 2021.

On Saturday, he was 9 of 10 for 76 yards passing and a rushing touchdown.

Bagent opened up about living his NFL dream in a recent interview with NFL.com.

“Every day has been nothing short of amazing,” he said. “I kind of catch myself [during] pre-practice, pregame, pre-walk-through looking around and looking at certain individuals and just kind of pinching myself with just how amazed I am that I am where I am and just how thankful and blessed that I feel.”