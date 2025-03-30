United Football League record falls twice within 24 hours

The United Football League returned to the gridiron for the 2025 season and at least one record fell twice during the first two days of the new year.

St. Louis Battlehawks running back Jarveon Howard and Arlington Renegades running back Kalen Ballage each broke the record for longest run in UFL history in their respective games. The Battlehawks topped the Houston Roughnecks 31-6 on Friday night and the Renegades defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 33-9 on Saturday.

Howard broke two tackles on a run up the middle and then one more to solidify his score in the fourth quarter against the Roughnecks. He ran for a 74-yard touchdown, which initially broke the UFL record. But the new mark didn’t even stand for 24 hours as Ballage took his turn against the Brahmas.

In the second quarter. Ballage took a handoff to the outside, found a hole and hit it hard. He broke a few tackles before finding daylight for his touchdown. He ran for 77 yards, breaking Howard’s mark.

Howard was a standout running back at Alcorn State, who played at Syracuse before he entered the transfer portal. He went undrafted in 2024 and was briefly with the Green Bay Packers but failed to make the final roster.

Ballage was a standout at Arizona State and entered the UFL last season with a bit more NFL experience, specifically on special teams. He’s been with the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers before the Brahmas selected him in the 2023 XFL Draft.

He joined the Renegades in January.

The wins give both teams a good start to getting back to the playoff picture. The Battlehawks won the XFL Conference last year but lost in the conference championship game against the Brahmas. The Renegades, who won the XFL title in 2023, finished 3-7 last season.

Week 1 of the 2025 UFL season wraps up Sunday.

The Michigan Panthers go up against the Memphis Showboats and the Birmingham Stallions take on the D.C. Defenders.