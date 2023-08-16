UNLV football mourns death of former player Jameer Outsey after New Jersey shooting

Former UNLV football player Jameer Outsey was shot and killed in New Jersey Saturday, police confirmed. He was 27.

Authorities said Outsey was found in Elizabeth, New Jersey, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Mark Wallington, UNLV’s associate athletics director of strategic communications revealed Outsey’s death on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“#RIP Jameer Outsey.” Wallington wrote.

Prior to joining the UNLV Rebels, Outsey was enrolled at Mesa Community College in Arizona. The defensive lineman later transferred to UNLV, where he was on the roster for two seasons.

Outsey appeared in 24 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Rebels.

He had a total of 56 tackles, six sacks and one fumble recovery during his UNLV football career. He received Academic All-Mountain West honors in 2017 while majoring in sociology.

Outsey was born in New Jersey.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.