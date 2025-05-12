Unsuspecting mother flattered by ‘nicest young man’ Travis Hunter on flight: ‘I want his jersey’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was given the surprise of a lifetime when Travis Hunter sat next to her on a plane – except she had no idea who Hunter even was.

Hunter, of course, is the two-way football star who turned his skills into a Heisman Trophy and became the second pick of the NFL Draft last month.

But, Hunter was on a United flight last week when he sat next to Sandy Hawkins Combs, who was flattered by Hunter.

“I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no ma’am.’ Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson – so polite,” Combs said of Hunter in a Facebook post.

At this point, though, Combs still had no idea who this stranger was. But then, other passengers started noticing him.

“People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’ I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’ I already told my sons I want his jersey,” Combs continued.

“He’s so humble and down-to-earth – I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!”

The Jaguars selected Hunter after trading up from No. 5. The Cleveland Browns originally held the second pick, and took on Jacksonville’s 2026 first-rounder in the process.

