Urban Meyer has ‘no desire’ to return to coaching, says Jags’ Trevor Lawrence could be ‘Hall of Famer someday’

Don’t expect to see Urban Meyer on the sidelines as a coach anytime soon.

The three-time national championship-winning coach spent the 2022 college football season as an analyst for Fox Sports and sounds as if he is happy where he’s at.

“No desire. And of course, I’d do some things differently,” Meyer said on the “All Things Covered” podcast when asked if he has any desire to return to coaching.

BRONCOS SET TO HIRE SEAN PAYTON AS NEXT HEAD COACH: REPORTS

Meyer lasted just 13 games as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, fired after a record of 2-11 and multiple off-the-field controversies.

Meyer was surprisingly named the head coach of the Jaguars three years after announcing his retirement after seven seasons at Ohio State.

“I was done. I retired. I had some health issues at Ohio State,” Meyer said when asked what appealed to him about taking the job in Jacksonville. “Fifty-five [years old] was always my target. My family deserved that. We worked so hard for 38 years.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“And I had it all planned out,” Meyer continued. “I found the right guy in Ryan Day, who’s fantastic. And I retired, went to Fox, was an assistant AD for two years, and then I got approached by a few teams. And this team really appealed to me. Trevor Lawrence, who might be a Hall of Famer some day — he’s that good — had a great season. Obviously, it didn’t go well. I had no plans of doing that at all. It just happened.”

Jacksonville hired Doug Pederson in the offseason to replace Meyer, and Lawrence and the Jaguars turned things around in 2022.

Under Pederson, the Jaguars went 9-8 during the regular season, won the AFC South and advanced to the second round of the playoffs after completing the third-biggest comeback in NFL playoff history against the Los Angeles Chargers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was excited to see … because they have a lot of different players than I was there,” Meyer continued when discussing the Jaguars.

“They did a really great job in free agency this year. But to me, and you guys know this, it’s kind of funny when you say the NFL is a quarterback league. … Pop Warner is a quarterback league. So is high school. It’s a quarterback sport. And when you get a killer like Trevor Lawrence, or J.T. Barrett, or a Cardale Jones, or Tim Tebow, you’ve got a chance. So, they got a great future.”