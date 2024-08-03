US men’s soccer ousted from Paris Olympics after blowout loss to Morocco in quarterfinals

The Olympic journey for the United States men’s soccer team has come to a heartbreaking end after they suffered a 4-0 loss to Morocco in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

The Americans were hoping to make more history in Paris after reaching their first quarterfinal match in over two decades with a 3-0 win over Guinea earlier this week.

Morocco’s top goalscorer in these Games, Soufiane Rahimi, was first on the board with a penalty kick in the 29th minute after a foul was called on U.S. defender Nathan Harriel. It marked his fifth goal of the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. held off Morocco’s offense in the first half, but it was lights out after both sides walked on the pitch at Parc des Princes in the second half of the game.

Ilias Akhomach, Achraf Hakimi and Mehdi Maouhoub would all score for Morocco, ending what would’ve been a historic medal opportunity for the USMNT.

The men’s squad, competing in their first Olympics since 2008, was hoping to emulate the run of the 2000 squad in Sydney, who advanced to the semifinal round. The USMNT has never won an Olympic medal in the modern Olympic era.

By contrast, the women’s squad are off to a dominant start.

They won all three of their group matches and are set to play Japan on Saturday at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The USWNT have advanced to the knockout stage in all eight Olympic tournaments. Their worst finish was a quarterfinal loss in 2016 against Sweden, but they have medaled every other time, including four golds.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

