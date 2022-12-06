US-Netherlands World Cup match drew giant audience

The U.S. men’s soccer team’s World Cup Round of 16 match against the Netherlands was a score for the FOX Sports audience on Saturday morning.

The match saw 12.966,000 viewers tune in with the peak of 16,368,000 tuning in between 11:30 a.m. ET and 11:45 a.m. ET, according to FOX Sports. The viewership number was up 163% from the 2018 FOX Round of 16 average in Russia.

The match also scored an AMA of 596,850 viewers across FOX Sports streaming services – which served as the second-most streamed match of the tournament.

Unfortunately for most American viewers, they saw the U.S. team fall 3-1.

The U.S. team had an opportunity early on to take the lead, but Christian Pulisic failed to convert on a great chance in the 3rd minute.

After the U.S. mostly dominated possession in the first 10 minutes, the Netherlands took advantage of its first shot on net, taking a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a goal by Memphis Depay. As the first half came to a close, the Netherlands scored again with a goal by Daley Blind as the U.S. entered halftime down 2-0.

But the U.S. team wasn’t going to go down without a fight, getting on the board in the 76th minute, cutting the lead in half on a goal by Haji Wright. But the USMNT was unable to keep the deficit to just one goal, quickly allowing a third goal to the Dutch squad in the 81st minute.

The Netherlands will play Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.