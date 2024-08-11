US Olympic officials to appeal Jordan Chiles ruling in latest twist to Paris gymnastics drama

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said Sunday it will appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision to revert Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise score to her original mark, which would lose her the bronze medal she was awarded at the Paris Olympics.

The CAS ruled that the U.S. missed the deadline that bumped Chiles’ score 0.1 points to give her the bronze medal over Romania’s Ana Barbosu. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation made the initial appeal, saying the U.S. missed the deadline by four seconds.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) determined earlier Sunday that Chiles must give her bronze medal back. But the USOPC believes Chiles “rightfully earned the bronze medal” and that errors were made by the CAS and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

“The initial error occurred in the scoring by FIG, and the second error was during the CAS appeal process, where the USOPC was not given adequate time or notice to effectively challenge the decision,” the USOPC said in a statement, via USA Today.

“As a result, we were not properly represented or afforded the opportunity to present our case comprehensively. Given these circumstances, we are committed to pursuing an appeal to help Jordan Chiles receive the recognition she deserves. We remain dedicated to supporting her as an Olympic champion and will continue to work diligently to resolve this matter swiftly and fairly.”

It’s unclear how much of a chance the U.S. has in overturning the decision as the CAS usually stands as the final judge for international sporting issues.

The CAS said Saturday that Chiles should be moved to fifth in the standings with Barbosu moving to bronze-medal position and Romanian Sabrina Maneca-Voinea to fourth. The court left the decision to FIG to decide who would get the medal.

The FIG said it was the IOC’s call on whether to relocate the medal and the IOC confirmed it would seek to have Chiles’ medal withdrawn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

