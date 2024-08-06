US Olympic shot putter says she had ‘nightmare’ with competition uniforms

The Olympics did not get off to a good start for one Olympic athlete, even way before she even competed.

Chase Jackson will make her Olympic debut in Paris this week after winning back-to-back world championships in the women’s shot put.

However, when she arrived in Paris for the Games, she said that none of her competition uniforms fit her.

“When you spend your first hour in Paris crying ’cause they didn’t give you anything in your size,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, via NBC.

Jackson ultimately pointed the mishap to an “admin error on the system that recorded all of [her] sizes incorrectly.”

“Just to be clear, all brands do have my size, it just wasn’t given to me originally but I have it now, so it’s all good,” she added. “There was no exclusion or anything just a super unfortunate logistical nightmare!”

“Arriving and seeing wrong sizes was obviously pretty upsetting but my team here have been amazing in fixing it,” she said in another post. “The USATF/Team USA/Nike guys really came through.”

Jackson has been able to embrace her figure — it’s done well for her being a two-time world champ. However, she said that there have been times when she has “not been included and it’s hurtful,” which is why she “got so upset.”

Jackson will get in the Olympic shot put circle for the first time on Thursday to qualify for Friday’s final.

USA men’s shot putter Ryan Crouser earned the first three-peat in Olympic shot put history last week.

