US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau announces golf challenge filmed with Donald Trump drops Tuesday

LIV Golf star and 2024 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau dropped some news on Monday, announcing that Donald Trump will be on the latest episode of his “Break 50” YouTube golf challenge.

The video, which is set to drop at some point on Tuesday, is a “special episode” as DeChambeau announced “we will be donating $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project for every stroke we score under par. Stay tuned.”

DeChambeau’s “Break 50” series on his very popular YouTube channel is a challenge where he and a guest try to score less than 50 from the shortest tee boxes over 18 holes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeChambeau added that his team reached out to both the Trump and Biden presidential campaigns to see if they’d like to join him on his channel.

“To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation’s veterans, not politics,” DeChambeau tweeted. “A few weeks ago I reached out to both parties’ presidential campaigns and [Trump] was down for the challenge. It is an incredible honor to be able to enjoy a round of golf with any sitting or former president, and all have an open invitation to join me for a round of Break 50 anytime.”

AARON RODGERS QUIPS ABOUT JOE BIDEN’S GOLF RETORT TO DONALD TRUMP: ‘HE COULDN’T EVEN WALK OFF THE STAGE’

Trump’s golf game has been a hot topic after last month’s presidential debate against Biden, who officially dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Trump and Biden went back and forth about each other’s golf games during the debate, and later at a rally the former president challenged Biden to a $1 million golf match where he’d give him 10 strokes per nine holes (20 total).

“I’m also officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral’s Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world, one of the great courses of the world,” Trump said at the rally at his Doral course in Florida earlier this month. “It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters.”

It’s unclear when DeChambeau and Trump played golf together, as Trump, in the teaser video, does not have an ear bandage, which he has been wearing since the assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump and DeChambeau have golfed together in the past at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey during its Pro-Am.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has claimed his golf handicap has gotten as low as two, and now the world will get to see his game on full display during this challenge that aims to raise money for the nation’s veterans.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.