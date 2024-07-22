US Paralympian Melissa Stockwell is helping triathletes with physical disabilities reach the starting line

American Paralympic bronze medalist triathlete Melissa Stockwell knows firsthand the struggle athletes with physical disabilities have getting into sports, let alone trying to compete in a triathlete.

Stockwell lost her left leg in a roadside bombing as she served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division during the Iraq War. She received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart, and later became the first Iraq War veteran to compete in the 2008 Paralympics. She competed in swimming events before later turning her attention to triathlon.

As she gears up for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Stockwell is raising awareness about her charity Dare2Tri. Stockwell was the recipient of P&G’s Athletes for Good grant because of her work through the organization. Stockwell told Fox News Digital in a recent interview she helped co-found the charity with her two friends in 2010 to help disabled athletes get the opportunity to reach the starting line of a triathlon and finish it.

“A lot of the times we say that the finish line is just the beginning, just a self-confidence and self-worth of what they’re able to do. And they realize who much and they realize how much ability is in their disability,” Stockwell said.

“The Athletes for Good grant – we were very humbled and excited to receive it. Was incredibly honored to be one of (the chosen athletes to receive the grant). Our nonprofit is small. The money will go a long way toward helping more athletes get to that starting line and realize what they’re capable of.”

Stockwell, who won gold medals in Tri 2 events at the ITU Triathlon World Championships in 2010 and 2011, said it meant a lot to her to be able to give back this way.

“It’s huge. As an athlete with a disability myself, I found my community and my people through sport. A lot of the times, they feel alone. A lot of times before they come to Dare2Tri they’ve never seen another person, much less an athlete, missing a limb.

“And we bring them into one of our three-day camps and they’re suddenly surrounded by other athletes just like them. Suddenly, they don’t feel alone anymore because they have this sense of community. I can’t say enough about the positive impact it has.”

Stockwell is among the 20 athletes receiving $24,000 in grants to support their cause. The initiative is between P&G, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee. The group recognizes athletes and para-athletes who have helped their communities while also giving it their all in their respective sports.

Stockwell, Ezra Frech and others are on the roster.

