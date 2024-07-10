US Paralympic gold medalist Daniel Romanchuk recalls representing the US on world stage

American Daniel Romanchuk is one of the top wheelchair-racing Paralympians in the world and proved it on the world stage in 2021 when he took home a gold medal in the 400-meter T54 and a bronze in the marathon T54.

Romanchuk, a Mount Airy, Maryland, native, has had the opportunity to represent the United States several times and reflected on it in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“It’s a huge honor to be able to go to the Games and to represent the U.S. on a world stage,” he said in a recent interview. “After everything had sunk in with winning the 400, at first, I was just thankful. Really thankful to God for the opportunities that I’ve had. And to the sponsors, and friends and family, teammates, coaches, everyone who had helped me along my journey.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Romanchuk, who launched Wheels for Change and was a member of the Clif Corps’ Athlete Coalition, said he’s training hard to hopefully get a chance to bring back another gold medal from Paris.

AMERICAN PARALYMPIAN DANIEL ROMANCHUK STRIVES TO GIVE MORE ACCESS TO WHEELCHAIR RACING WITH INITIATIVE

“I think one thing I learned from my youth sports program is just give it everything I have in both training and preparation and in the race. And whatever happens, happens. Just do your best and, if I do my best, I’ll be happy with whatever happens.”

Romanchuk competed for the U.S. in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro before winning in Tokyo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s also picked up several victories on the marathon circuit. He won the Chicago and New York marathons in 2018 and the Boston and London marathons in 2019.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.